Oconee County Sheriff's Office; Avoid the 'stupid factor'

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is offering advice to anyone planning on doing anything out of the ordinary as Hurricane Irma moves its way through the state, avoid the "stupid factor".

The department posted calmly points out that many people will lose power in the area and encourages everyone to have everything they need in case service is lost.

Then they describe what the stupid factor is and what to do to avoid it. Read the full explanation of the "stupid factor" in the post below.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.