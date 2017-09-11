Photos from Southeast Georgia

The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.
An 11 year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating Hurricane Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend all bus, rail and MARTA Mobility service for Monday, September 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.
