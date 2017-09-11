GDOT urging people to stay off roadways as Irma approaches

As the now downgraded tropical storm Irma heads through the state, the Georgia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roadways.

Although the department is closed on Monday and Tuesday, they still have over 800 employees on standby across the state to assist with potential flash flooding, downed trees and power lines. About 150 of those are out clearing storm drains in preparation for the storm.

The department is asking for patience as they clear roadways of debris and inspect bridges for any damage the storm may cause.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale has more on GDOT's preparation in the video below:

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.