Photo released of auto parts robbery suspect

Fulton County Police are investigating a robbery of an auto parts store in South Fulton County,September 9.

Police say two men robbed the store off Fulton Industrial Boulevard. A photo of one of the men involved in the robbery was released by the Fulton County Police Department.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a white sedan leaving the scene.

If you know the person in the photo or have any information related to the crime, contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

