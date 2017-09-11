Photo released of auto parts robbery suspect

Fulton County Police have released a photo of one of the men they say robbed an auto parts store in South Fulton County,September 9.More >
Police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot in Southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Atlanta.More >
Airbnb hosts in several regions are opening their home from September 6 through September 28.More >
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend all bus, rail and MARTA Mobility service for Monday, September 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.More >
The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has released September’s allotment of food stamp benefits to all Georgia residents in an effort to help low-income families affected by Hurricane Irma.More >
Georgia's Muslim community has released an updated and expanded list of mosques serving as shelters for hurricane evacuees.More >
The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
An 10 year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
