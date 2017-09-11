Southwest Airlines cancels all Atlanta flights after 1 p.m.

Severe weather due to Tropical Storm Irma has caused damage across metro Atlanta, and airlines are taking precautions to insure the safety of their employees and passengers.

Southwest Airlines has canceled flights to and from Atlanta after 1 p.m. on Monday.

The airline plans to resume a normal operation on Tuesday.

