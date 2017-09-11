City of Atlanta opens emergency shelters in response to Tropical Storm Irma

Fulton County Police have released a photo of one of the men they say robbed an auto parts store in South Fulton County,September 9.More >
In an effort to insure the safety of residents and displaced individuals, the City of Atlanta is working with local partners to open emergency shelters.More >
Severe weather due to Tropical Storm Irma has caused damage across metro Atlanta, and airlines are taking precautions to insure the safety of their employees and passengers.More >
Airbnb hosts in several regions are opening their home from September 6 through September 28.More >
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend all bus, rail and MARTA Mobility service for Monday, September 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.More >
The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
An 10 year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
Over 100,000 Georgia Power customers are without electricity in the southeastern part of the state as Tropical Storm Irma rips through. Check out a slideshow of pictures!More >
