City of Atlanta opens emergency shelters in response to Tropical Storm Irma

In an effort to insure the safety of residents and displaced individuals, the City of Atlanta is working with local partners to open emergency shelters.

A shelter has been opened at Central Park Recreation Centers which is located at 400 Merrits Avenue. The Red Cross is onsite as the primary facilitator. The shelter has the capacity to house 125 individuals.

Fulton County has also opened the Jefferson Place Emergency Shelter which is located at 1135 Jefferson Street at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Salvation Army, City of Refuge, and Peachtree-Pine will serve as overflow centers once the Central Park Recreation Center and Jefferson Place Emergency Shelter have reached capacity.

For the latest information on emergency shelters, please visit ATL311.com.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.