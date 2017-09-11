Storm damage in Brunswick as Irma blows through - CBS46 News

Storm damage in Brunswick as Irma blows through

By WGCL Digital Team
BRUNSWICK, GA (CBS46) -

Take a look at these photos posted by the Brunswick Police Department of devastation caused by now Tropical Storm Irma, as it slams into Georgia.

The storm has caused as many as a half-million power outages and continues to wreak havoc around the state.

