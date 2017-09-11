Uber to suspend operations in Atlanta due to Irma - CBS46 News

Uber to suspend operations in Atlanta due to Irma

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Uber will be suspending services in Atlanta due to deteriorating weather conditions and updates from state and local officials.

Operations in Atlanta will suspend at 3 p.m. Monday.

Uber officials released the following statement in regards to service suspension:

We strongly advise our riders and driver-partners to make safety a priority.  We will continue to closely monitor the situation and resume operations as soon as we can safely do so.    

