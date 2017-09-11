Uber to suspend operations in Atlanta due to Irma

Uber will be suspending services in Atlanta due to deteriorating weather conditions at 3 p.m. Monday.More >
In an effort to ensure the safety of residents and displaced individuals, the City of Atlanta is working with local partners to open emergency shelters.More >
Fulton County Police have released a photo of one of the men they say robbed an auto parts store in South Fulton County,September 9.More >
Severe weather due to Tropical Storm Irma has caused damage across metro Atlanta, and airlines are taking precautions to insure the safety of their employees and passengers.More >
Airbnb hosts in several regions are opening their home from September 6 through September 28.More >
The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
A 10-year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
Over 100,000 Georgia Power customers are without electricity in the southeastern part of the state as Tropical Storm Irma rips through. Check out a slideshow of pictures!More >
