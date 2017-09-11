Uber to suspend operations in Atlanta due to Irma

Uber will be suspending services in Atlanta due to deteriorating weather conditions and updates from state and local officials.

For your safety during #HurricaneIrma, we have suspended operations in several parts of the state. All the details: https://t.co/nv239uFwSF — Uber ATL (@Uber_ATL) September 11, 2017

Operations in Atlanta will suspend at 3 p.m. Monday.

Uber officials released the following statement in regards to service suspension:

We strongly advise our riders and driver-partners to make safety a priority. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and resume operations as soon as we can safely do so.

