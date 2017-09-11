Tree crushes home, kills man inside - CBS46 News

Tree crushes home, kills man inside

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

A 62-year-old man has died in Sandy Springs after a tree fell on his home.

The incident occurred on Hardeman Road NE.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46