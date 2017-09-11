When will the rain end in Atlanta?

Periods of heavy rain continue to fall in metro Atlanta with gusty winds from Irma.

Tonight

Periods of heavy rain will continue tonight in Atlanta through the overnight hours.

Tuesday morning

Heavier rain will start to move out Tuesday morning, although scattered rain will continue in Atlanta. The winds are also expected to start going down Tuesday morning, with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph after 6 a.m. That's still breezy, but not as bad as Monday.

Tuesday afternoon

Scattered rain will continue Tuesday afternoon, but not enough rain to cancel any of your plans.

Tuesday evening

Scattered rain will continue Tuesday evening, but also not enough rain to cancel any of your plans. At this point, winds are also expected to drop below 10 mph.

Wednesday and beyond

A few showers will remain possible Wednesday and Thursday, although during this time, most of us will be dry.

Completely dry conditions are expected starting Friday through the weekend.



