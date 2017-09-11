Storm damage across metro Atlanta

A 10-year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

Child who evacuated Florida dies after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb Co.

The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.

Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.

Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

