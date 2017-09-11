Gwinnett County announces weather-related closings for Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Due to severe weather forecast for Tuesday, September 12, Gwinnett County trials and hearings are cancelled. In general, other Gwinnett County Government offices, including the Tax Commissioner’s Office, will be open during normal business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm.More >
A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
Two officers were aboard a police helicopter that crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville on Friday.More >
The driver of a street sweeper is dead after being run over while attempting to fix the vehicle at a gas station in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A woman sustained severe injuries to her foot after being dragged behind a vehicle during a robbery in Gwinnett County.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 10-year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
Take a look at these photos posted by the Brunswick Police Department of devastation caused by now Tropical Storm Irma, as it slams into Georgia.More >
