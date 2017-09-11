Irma leaves trail of devastation in Metro Atlanta

Monster storm Irma showed no mercy in Metro Atlanta on Monday, with strong winds felling trees in dozens of neighborhoods.

It also resulted in another tragedy. Gwinnett County was like other areas of the Atlanta metro area; downed trees and power lines. In several cases, the downed trees became dangerous and even deadly.

Irma’s winds were so powerful on Monday, it ripped trees from their roots. One crushed a car parked in a driveway in Cumming, killing one woman.

One neighbor said Nancy Eason drove to the home on Shadburn Road to check on her sister when the tree came down and crushed her car, killing her.

About 40 miles south, another tree trapped an elderly woman in her Snellville home.

Gwinnett Fire officials said she was blocked by damage and debris. Rescue crews finally found her in the living room. Crews said she was hurt, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Whipping winds pushed several trees into power lines, causing devastation in areas like West Midtown, Piedmont Avenue, Buford Highway and Lavista Road. Most of the roads were blocked off and many neighborhoods were without power for hours.

There is no telling how long people may be in the dark because Georgia Power isn’t sending crews out right now because of unsafe conditions.

