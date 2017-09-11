Irma leaves trail of devastation in Metro Atlanta

Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 10-year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
The entire state of Georgia is under a state of emergency, and it’s also the first time in the history of Atlanta that the city is under a tropical storm warning.More >
Take a look at these photos posted by the Brunswick Police Department of devastation caused by now Tropical Storm Irma, as it slams into Georgia.More >
