Metro Atlanta cleans up after storms

Well over a million people are waking up in the dark and will be cleaning up Tuesday after the remnants of Irma blew through Georgia.

Georgia Power is reporting nearly 1 million customers offline while Georgia EMC is currently reporting nearly a half-million.

Debris is everywhere and flooding is rampant throughout the region and it could be a while before things are back to normal.

With that in mind, take a look at damage photos from counties across metro Atlanta.

