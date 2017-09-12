List of road closures across the area - CBS46 News

List of road closures across the area

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures throughout metro Atlanta:

Fulton County

Atlanta: 

Beavers Road is closed at East Avenue at Custer Avenue

Piedmont Avenue at Edgewood Avenue 

Briarcliff at Clifton 

Alpharetta:

Webb Bridge Road between Lake Windward Drive and Westwind Lane. Tree on power lines. 

Roswell:

Azalea Drive at Highway 8 in Roswell

Pine Grove Road at Coleman Road

Mansell Road at Houze Road

Sandy Springs:

  • Reported Trees / Wires Down
  • Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
  • Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
  • 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
  • Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
  • Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
  • 7285 Northgreen Dr
  • 5510 Benton Woods
  • Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
  • 320 Landfall Rd
  • 5400 Roswell Rd
  • Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
  • 46 West Belle Isle
  • Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
  • 173 Mystic Place
  • 125 Grantley Ct
  • 2215 Spalding Dr
  • 655 Fair Oaks Manner
  • Mt Vernon @ Redborn
  • 5056 Greenpine Dr
  • Spalding Cir
  • 6305 Long Island Dr
  • 6582 Cherry Tree Ln
  • 545 Forest Hills Dr
  • Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
  • S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
  • 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
  • 5164 Powers Ferry Rd
  • 8940 Huntcliff Dr
  • Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
  • 65 Maryeanna Rd
  • 6049 Heards Dr
  • 5152 Powers Ferry Rd
  • Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
  • 6215 Riverside Dr
  • 1160 Windsor Pkwy
  • Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
  • 7104 Duncourtney Dr
  • Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
  • 7764 Mt Vernon Rd
  • Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
  • Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
  • 230 Burdett Dr
  • 65 River Park Dr
  • 5667 Colton Dr
  • 105 Bonnie Ln
  • 45 River Park Dr

DeKalb County

Brookhaven (information provided by City of Brookhaven)

DREW VALLEY/ WAWONA DR ROAD BLOCKED: TREE/ POWER LINES DOWN
1075 LYNMOOR DR TREE AND POWER LINES ON CAR NO INJURIES
1129 THORNWELL DR TREE DOWN ON POWER LINES

CHESHIRE WAY/ GREEN MEADOWS LN

 WIRES DOWN FROM TREE

CHESHIRE WAY/ GREENMEADOWS LN

 LARGE TREES AND WIRES DOWN (ROAD CLOSED)
1334 WEST NANCY CREEK TREE DOWN WITH WIRES
2363 LORAINE STREET WIRES DOWN FROM TREE
4110 ASHENTREE DRIVE TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY

MABRY @ BROOKHAVEN DRIVE

 TREE ON POWER LINES

2844 N. THOMPSON ROAD

 WIRES & TREE ACROSS ROADWAY / ROAD BLOCKED

1619 East Nancy Creek DR

 WIRES DOWN / TREE ALSO DOWN
2743 MABRY RD WIRES DOWN & TREE
GEORGIAN DR/DUKE RD WIRES DOWN / VERY LARGE TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY

NANCY CREECK WAY/E @ NANCY CREEK DR

 TREE DOWN /ROAD COMPLETELY BLOCKED
1515 TRYON RD TREE DOWN & POWER LINES DOWN
1908 WOODSDALE RD TREE LAYING ON POWER LINES / ROADWAY BLOCKED
CYNTHIA DR / TRION RD WIRES DOWN
1170 CHAMBORD WAY WIRES DOWN
1511 RAGLEY HALL RD WIRES DOWN
1157 STANDARD DR WIRES DOWN

ASHENTREE DR/CHAMBLEE DUNWOODY

 LARGE TREE/ROAD IS PART. BLOCKED/ NO POWER LINES
1234 KENDRICK ROAD TREE DOWN/ WIRES DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED
FULLER RD/MABRY RD TREE DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED

COLONAL DR/STANDARD DR

 TREE DOWN/WIRES/FIRE/PART. BLOCKING ROADWAY
PEACHTREE / HERMANCE TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT

PEACHTREE / ASHFORD DUNWOODY

 TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
PEACHTREE / LANIER TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
PEACHTREE / REDDING TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT

ASHFORD DUNWOODY /JOHNSON FERRY

 TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT

CLAIRMONT/CLAIRMONT TER

 TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT

MORE DeKalb County road closures

 

Gwinnett County (list of closures provided by Gwinnett Police Department)

Other Gwinnett County closures:

US 78 at Grayson Parkway near Snellville

Cherokee County

  • Field McGee Drive near the 200 block is closed due to tree over roadway
  • Beavers Road is closed at East Cherokee Drive
  • Darby Road closed between Highway 140 and John Cline Lane
  • Hickory Flat Highway closed between Scott Road and Yellow Jacket Lane

Coweta County (Information provided by Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

  • Standing Rock Rd
  • Fincher Rd
  • Terrentine @ Highway 154
  • East Newnan Rd @ E Murphy Rd and E Freeman Rd
  • 400 blk of Gordon rd only one lane open
  • Coweta Trl Only one lane open

Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

  • 1800 block of Bettis Tribble Gap Road 
  • Honey Suckle Trail at Chestatee Heights
  • Swiss Air Road at Bethel Road
  • 2100 Block of Vicki Lane.
  • Oak Grove Circle and Hubert Martin Road

Hall County (Hall County Sheriff's Office added a twist to each closure)

  • Old Cornelia Hwy- very, very closed
  • County Line Road- also very closed
  • Highway 52- not open
  • Athen Street in Lula- not passable
  • Chestatee Road- couldn't be more closed
  • 129 north is open, but there are some low hanging lines
  • On the south end
  • Cash Road- can't do it
  • Poplar Springs Church Road- I wouldn't if I were you
  • DIxie Drive- nope

Rockdale County (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Northside Roadways

  • - Humphries Road at Enchanted Lake
  • - Bethel Road near 2737 Bethel Road
  • - Lake Capri Road at Rockbridge Road
  • - Carr Road near 2184 Carr Road
  • - Black Shoals Road

Southside Roadways

  • - McDaniel Mill Road at Old Ivey
  • - Ebenezer Road between Flat Shoals and Johnson Road
  • - Goode Road between Tucker Mill Road and Rowan Road
  • - 3800 Troup Smith Road

Subdivisions/Neighborhoods

  • - Briarwood Road At Briarwood Circle
  • - Spring Street in Milstead

Pickens County (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Office says these roads have power lines across them

  • Yellow Creek Rd
  • Pickens St
  • Harley Trail
  • Salem Church Rd
  • Fitts Road near Dank Rd
  • South Main St near downtown
  • Fortner Rd (dirt portion)

