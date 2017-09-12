List of road closures across the area

After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures throughout metro Atlanta:

Fulton County

Atlanta:

Beavers Road is closed at East Avenue at Custer Avenue

Piedmont Avenue at Edgewood Avenue

Briarcliff at Clifton

Alpharetta:

Webb Bridge Road between Lake Windward Drive and Westwind Lane. Tree on power lines.

Roswell:

Azalea Drive at Highway 8 in Roswell

Pine Grove Road at Coleman Road

Mansell Road at Houze Road

Sandy Springs:

Reported Trees / Wires Down

Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp

580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter

Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd

Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy

7285 Northgreen Dr

5510 Benton Woods

Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr

320 Landfall Rd

5400 Roswell Rd

Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr

46 West Belle Isle

Forrest Valley @ Highpoint

173 Mystic Place

125 Grantley Ct

2215 Spalding Dr

655 Fair Oaks Manner

Mt Vernon @ Redborn

5056 Greenpine Dr

Spalding Cir

6305 Long Island Dr

6582 Cherry Tree Ln

545 Forest Hills Dr

Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy

S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct

5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy

5164 Powers Ferry Rd

8940 Huntcliff Dr

Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr

65 Maryeanna Rd

6049 Heards Dr

5152 Powers Ferry Rd

Riverside Dr and Valley Rd

6215 Riverside Dr

1160 Windsor Pkwy

Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd

7104 Duncourtney Dr

Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct

7764 Mt Vernon Rd

Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd

Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)

230 Burdett Dr

65 River Park Dr

5667 Colton Dr

105 Bonnie Ln

45 River Park Dr

DeKalb County

Brookhaven (information provided by City of Brookhaven)

DREW VALLEY/ WAWONA DR ROAD BLOCKED: TREE/ POWER LINES DOWN 1075 LYNMOOR DR TREE AND POWER LINES ON CAR NO INJURIES 1129 THORNWELL DR TREE DOWN ON POWER LINES CHESHIRE WAY/ GREEN MEADOWS LN WIRES DOWN FROM TREE CHESHIRE WAY/ GREENMEADOWS LN LARGE TREES AND WIRES DOWN (ROAD CLOSED) 1334 WEST NANCY CREEK TREE DOWN WITH WIRES 2363 LORAINE STREET WIRES DOWN FROM TREE 4110 ASHENTREE DRIVE TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY MABRY @ BROOKHAVEN DRIVE TREE ON POWER LINES 2844 N. THOMPSON ROAD WIRES & TREE ACROSS ROADWAY / ROAD BLOCKED 1619 East Nancy Creek DR WIRES DOWN / TREE ALSO DOWN 2743 MABRY RD WIRES DOWN & TREE GEORGIAN DR/DUKE RD WIRES DOWN / VERY LARGE TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY NANCY CREECK WAY/E @ NANCY CREEK DR TREE DOWN /ROAD COMPLETELY BLOCKED 1515 TRYON RD TREE DOWN & POWER LINES DOWN 1908 WOODSDALE RD TREE LAYING ON POWER LINES / ROADWAY BLOCKED CYNTHIA DR / TRION RD WIRES DOWN 1170 CHAMBORD WAY WIRES DOWN 1511 RAGLEY HALL RD WIRES DOWN 1157 STANDARD DR WIRES DOWN ASHENTREE DR/CHAMBLEE DUNWOODY LARGE TREE/ROAD IS PART. BLOCKED/ NO POWER LINES 1234 KENDRICK ROAD TREE DOWN/ WIRES DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED FULLER RD/MABRY RD TREE DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED COLONAL DR/STANDARD DR TREE DOWN/WIRES/FIRE/PART. BLOCKING ROADWAY PEACHTREE / HERMANCE TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT PEACHTREE / ASHFORD DUNWOODY TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT PEACHTREE / LANIER TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT PEACHTREE / REDDING TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT ASHFORD DUNWOODY /JOHNSON FERRY TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT CLAIRMONT/CLAIRMONT TER TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT

MORE DeKalb County road closures

Gwinnett County (list of closures provided by Gwinnett Police Department)

Other Gwinnett County closures:

US 78 at Grayson Parkway near Snellville

Cherokee County

Field McGee Drive near the 200 block is closed due to tree over roadway

Beavers Road is closed at East Cherokee Drive

Darby Road closed between Highway 140 and John Cline Lane

Hickory Flat Highway closed between Scott Road and Yellow Jacket Lane

Coweta County (Information provided by Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Standing Rock Rd

Fincher Rd

Terrentine @ Highway 154

East Newnan Rd @ E Murphy Rd and E Freeman Rd

400 blk of Gordon rd only one lane open

Coweta Trl Only one lane open

Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

1800 block of Bettis Tribble Gap Road

Honey Suckle Trail at Chestatee Heights

Swiss Air Road at Bethel Road

2100 Block of Vicki Lane.

Oak Grove Circle and Hubert Martin Road

Hall County (Hall County Sheriff's Office added a twist to each closure)

Old Cornelia Hwy- very, very closed

County Line Road- also very closed

Highway 52- not open

Athen Street in Lula- not passable

Chestatee Road- couldn't be more closed

129 north is open, but there are some low hanging lines

On the south end

Cash Road- can't do it

Poplar Springs Church Road- I wouldn't if I were you

DIxie Drive- nope

Rockdale County (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Northside Roadways

- Humphries Road at Enchanted Lake

- Bethel Road near 2737 Bethel Road

- Lake Capri Road at Rockbridge Road

- Carr Road near 2184 Carr Road

- Black Shoals Road

Southside Roadways

- McDaniel Mill Road at Old Ivey

- Ebenezer Road between Flat Shoals and Johnson Road

- Goode Road between Tucker Mill Road and Rowan Road

- 3800 Troup Smith Road

Subdivisions/Neighborhoods

- Briarwood Road At Briarwood Circle

- Spring Street in Milstead

Pickens County (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Office says these roads have power lines across them

Yellow Creek Rd

Pickens St

Harley Trail

Salem Church Rd

Fitts Road near Dank Rd

South Main St near downtown

Fortner Rd (dirt portion)

