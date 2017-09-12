List of road closures across the area

Source: WGCL ATLANTA (CBS46) -
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures throughout metro Atlanta:
Fulton County
Atlanta:
Beavers Road is closed at East Avenue at Custer Avenue
Piedmont Avenue at Edgewood Avenue
Briarcliff at Clifton
Alpharetta:
Webb Bridge Road between Lake Windward Drive and Westwind Lane. Tree on power lines.
Roswell:
Azalea Drive at Highway 8 in Roswell
Pine Grove Road at Coleman Road
Mansell Road at Houze Road
Sandy Springs:
- Reported Trees / Wires Down
- Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
- Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
- 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
- Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
- Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
- 7285 Northgreen Dr
- 5510 Benton Woods
- Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
- 320 Landfall Rd
- 5400 Roswell Rd
- Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
- 46 West Belle Isle
- Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
- 173 Mystic Place
- 125 Grantley Ct
- 2215 Spalding Dr
- 655 Fair Oaks Manner
- Mt Vernon @ Redborn
- 5056 Greenpine Dr
- Spalding Cir
- 6305 Long Island Dr
- 6582 Cherry Tree Ln
- 545 Forest Hills Dr
- Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
- S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
- 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
- 5164 Powers Ferry Rd
- 8940 Huntcliff Dr
- Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
- 65 Maryeanna Rd
- 6049 Heards Dr
- 5152 Powers Ferry Rd
- Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
- 6215 Riverside Dr
- 1160 Windsor Pkwy
- Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
- 7104 Duncourtney Dr
- Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
- 7764 Mt Vernon Rd
- Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
- Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
- 230 Burdett Dr
- 65 River Park Dr
- 5667 Colton Dr
- 105 Bonnie Ln
- 45 River Park Dr
DeKalb County
Brookhaven (information provided by City of Brookhaven)
|DREW VALLEY/ WAWONA DR
|ROAD BLOCKED: TREE/ POWER LINES DOWN
|1075 LYNMOOR DR
|TREE AND POWER LINES ON CAR NO INJURIES
|1129 THORNWELL DR
|TREE DOWN ON POWER LINES
|
CHESHIRE WAY/ GREEN MEADOWS LN
|WIRES DOWN FROM TREE
|
CHESHIRE WAY/ GREENMEADOWS LN
|LARGE TREES AND WIRES DOWN (ROAD CLOSED)
|1334 WEST NANCY CREEK
|TREE DOWN WITH WIRES
|2363 LORAINE STREET
|WIRES DOWN FROM TREE
|4110 ASHENTREE DRIVE
|TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY
|
MABRY @ BROOKHAVEN DRIVE
|TREE ON POWER LINES
|
2844 N. THOMPSON ROAD
|WIRES & TREE ACROSS ROADWAY / ROAD BLOCKED
|
1619 East Nancy Creek DR
|WIRES DOWN / TREE ALSO DOWN
|2743 MABRY RD
|WIRES DOWN & TREE
|GEORGIAN DR/DUKE RD
|WIRES DOWN / VERY LARGE TREE BLOCKING ROADWAY
|
NANCY CREECK WAY/E @ NANCY CREEK DR
|TREE DOWN /ROAD COMPLETELY BLOCKED
|1515 TRYON RD
|TREE DOWN & POWER LINES DOWN
|1908 WOODSDALE RD
|TREE LAYING ON POWER LINES / ROADWAY BLOCKED
|CYNTHIA DR / TRION RD
|WIRES DOWN
|1170 CHAMBORD WAY
|WIRES DOWN
|1511 RAGLEY HALL RD
|WIRES DOWN
|1157 STANDARD DR
|WIRES DOWN
|
ASHENTREE DR/CHAMBLEE DUNWOODY
|LARGE TREE/ROAD IS PART. BLOCKED/ NO POWER LINES
|1234 KENDRICK ROAD
|TREE DOWN/ WIRES DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED
|FULLER RD/MABRY RD
|TREE DOWN/ROADWAY BLOCKED
|
COLONAL DR/STANDARD DR
|TREE DOWN/WIRES/FIRE/PART. BLOCKING ROADWAY
|PEACHTREE / HERMANCE
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
|
PEACHTREE / ASHFORD DUNWOODY
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
|PEACHTREE / LANIER
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
|PEACHTREE / REDDING
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
|
ASHFORD DUNWOODY /JOHNSON FERRY
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
|
CLAIRMONT/CLAIRMONT TER
|TRAFFIC LIGHT REMAINS OUT
MORE DeKalb County road closures
Gwinnett County (list of closures provided by Gwinnett Police Department)
Other Gwinnett County closures:
US 78 at Grayson Parkway near Snellville
Cherokee County
- Field McGee Drive near the 200 block is closed due to tree over roadway
- Beavers Road is closed at East Cherokee Drive
- Darby Road closed between Highway 140 and John Cline Lane
- Hickory Flat Highway closed between Scott Road and Yellow Jacket Lane
Coweta County (Information provided by Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
- Standing Rock Rd
- Fincher Rd
- Terrentine @ Highway 154
- East Newnan Rd @ E Murphy Rd and E Freeman Rd
- 400 blk of Gordon rd only one lane open
- Coweta Trl Only one lane open
Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
- 1800 block of Bettis Tribble Gap Road
- Honey Suckle Trail at Chestatee Heights
- Swiss Air Road at Bethel Road
- 2100 Block of Vicki Lane.
- Oak Grove Circle and Hubert Martin Road
Hall County (Hall County Sheriff's Office added a twist to each closure)
- Old Cornelia Hwy- very, very closed
- County Line Road- also very closed
- Highway 52- not open
- Athen Street in Lula- not passable
- Chestatee Road- couldn't be more closed
- 129 north is open, but there are some low hanging lines
- On the south end
- Cash Road- can't do it
- Poplar Springs Church Road- I wouldn't if I were you
- DIxie Drive- nope
Rockdale County (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
Northside Roadways
- - Humphries Road at Enchanted Lake
- - Bethel Road near 2737 Bethel Road
- - Lake Capri Road at Rockbridge Road
- - Carr Road near 2184 Carr Road
- - Black Shoals Road
Southside Roadways
- - McDaniel Mill Road at Old Ivey
- - Ebenezer Road between Flat Shoals and Johnson Road
- - Goode Road between Tucker Mill Road and Rowan Road
- - 3800 Troup Smith Road
Subdivisions/Neighborhoods
- - Briarwood Road At Briarwood Circle
- - Spring Street in Milstead
Pickens County (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
Office says these roads have power lines across them
- Yellow Creek Rd
- Pickens St
- Harley Trail
- Salem Church Rd
- Fitts Road near Dank Rd
- South Main St near downtown
- Fortner Rd (dirt portion)
