Thieves steal cigarettes, wine from neighborhood Walgreens

Employees at a local Walgreens are cleaning debris and broken glass after looters shattered the front door and stole several items.

The incident occurred at a Walgreens in the 3700 block of Cascade Road.

Fulton County Police say when they arrived to the scene the front door was shattered and breached. They found cigarettes and bottles of wine were taken from the location.

At this time they are still investigating if other items were taken.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.