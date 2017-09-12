Irma rips through SE Georgia

Southeast Georgia is cleaning up after bearing the brunt of Irma's path through the state.

Roads are flooded, trees and power lines are down across the area and residents are tasked with putting the pieces back together after the huge storm tore through.

Take a look at recent damage photos posted by the Glynn County Police Department and City of Dublin.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

