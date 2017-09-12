Colony Square atrium opens as co-working space

Colony Square has opened its atrium for people in need of power and internet access following damage to the area during Irma.More >
Employees at a local Walgreens are cleaning debris and broken glass after looters shattered the front door and stole several items.More >
Three people have reportedly been killed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma blew through metro Atlanta on Monday.More >
UPDATE: Uber will resume services on Tuesday morning, Sept. 12.More >
MARTA will resume limited bus, paratransit and rail services on Tuesday, beginning at 7 a.m.More >
Monster storm Irma showed no mercy in Metro Atlanta on Monday, with strong winds felling trees in dozens of neighborhoods.More >
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
Take a look at these photos posted by the Brunswick Police Department of devastation caused by now Tropical Storm Irma, as it slams into Georgia.More >
