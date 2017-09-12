Colony Square atrium opens as co-working space

Colony Square has opened its atrium for people in need of power and internet access following damage to the area during Irma.

The atrium opened Tuesday and will open Wednesday as a co-working space with 200 tables, 600 chairs and complimentary coffee provided by Chick-fil-A, and Wi-Fi.

“We understand how important it is to remain connected, and we look forward to hosting our fellow community members and visitors in their time of need,” said Liz Gillespie, vice president of marketing at North American Properties, Colony Square’s developer.

Colony's Square's pop up co-working space will be available Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information about the pop up space, call Concierge at 770-462-2880.

