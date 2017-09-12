Georgia Governor Nathan Deal discusses Irma's aftermath

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal stands in his office with the heads of major state agencies by his side. He stresses this was a storm not commonly seen in the state.

"This is one where the entire state of Georgia has been affected by this hurricane slash tropical storm," Governor Nathan Deal said. "As a result of that recovery is going to be a little more slow because there is so much greater territories to be covered before everything can be back to a normal environment."

Because there is so much damage and so many power outages to much of the area, state leaders are urging evacuees to remain where they are for at least another day.

"Please heed the advice of Florida," GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. "Don't come back to Florida until your local government says it's safe to do so. Right now that's not the message being sent."

But people are heading back despite the warnings. GDOT reports a more than double increase in traffic on I-75 southbound Tuesday morning. Twenty extra HERO and CHAMP units have been station along the route to help any stranded motorist.

"There are wide spread power outages in south Georgia," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said. "There are also gas shortages in south Georgia and north Florida. If you don't have a full tank of gas there is a likelihood you will run out of gas in south Georgia or north Florida and we don't want you out of gas on the side of the road."

