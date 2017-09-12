59-year-old killed in Sandy Springs due to Irma

Tropical Storm Irma proved to be deadly in metro Atlanta, killing one man in Sandy Springs.

Don David lives nearby and called for help after a massive tree fell on top of his neighbor’s home around 3 p.m. Monday.

“The door was sort of jammed. It was locked, but it was also jammed and there was no way I could get in that way, and then I called 911 and they were here very quickly,” neighbor Don David said.

Sadly, the 59-year-old homeowner was killed instantly and his house was completely destroyed.

Karen York and her daughter Rachel live across the street.

“There were only a couple of deaths in Georgia and this was one of them,” York said.

And in the midst of their sorrow, the York’s reflected on a moment of joy they shared with the guy next door.

“Very friendly. He was laughing because my dog was going to the bathroom on his lawn,” York said.

Neighbors said the victim was a longtime resident and had only lived in the home for two years. Before that, he was in the York’s home right across the street. Residents realize that had he still been there, he’d be alive.

“I think it’s a tragedy, but then again, I don’t think it can be helped. I don’t think it’s somebody’s fault or anything like that,” neighbor Mary Sharitz said.

“It’s hard because I wish that I could have done something, but there’s nothing you can do sometimes,” David said.

Police said the victim was home alone at the time of the tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.