At least 1 killed in Cobb County crash

At least one person was killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

The spokesperson told CBS46 the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Windy Hill Road just west of Austell Road.

The crash involved four vehicles, according to authorities.

The spokesperson told CBS46 more information would be provided soon.

