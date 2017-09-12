At least 1 killed in Cobb County crash - CBS46 News

At least 1 killed in Cobb County crash

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

At least one person was killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

The spokesperson told CBS46 the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Windy Hill Road just west of Austell Road.

The crash involved four vehicles, according to authorities.

The spokesperson told CBS46 more information would be provided soon.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46