DeKalb County schools hit hard by Irma

Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A number of roads are closed in DeKalb County after Hurricane Irma downed trees and powerlines in the county.More >
A 10-year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating now Tropical Storm Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Thousands of metro Atlanta families are opening their homes to Hurricane Irma evacuees – and not just the human ones.More >
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures.More >
Monster storm Irma showed no mercy in Metro Atlanta on Monday, with strong winds felling trees in dozens of neighborhoods.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
