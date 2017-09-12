Metro Atlanta residents struggle with aftermath of Irma

The aftermath of Irma has plenty of people in metro Atlanta trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.More >
Tropical Storm Irma proved to be deadly in metro Atlanta, killing one man in Sandy Springs.More >
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal stands in his office with the heads of major state agencies by his side. He stresses this was a storm not commonly seen in the state.More >
Colony Square has opened its atrium for people in need of power and internet access following damage to the area during Irma.More >
Employees at a local Walgreens are cleaning debris and broken glass after looters shattered the front door and stole several items.More >
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures.More >
Monster storm Irma showed no mercy in Metro Atlanta on Monday, with strong winds felling trees in dozens of neighborhoods.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
