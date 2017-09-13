What about Hurricane Jose?

On the heels of Hurricane Irma, many people are asking about another hurricane that was on Irma's heels.

Jose is currently in the western Atlantic, but this hurricane is expected to turn away from the U.S., so other than stronger waves along the east coast, a direct impact is not currently expected.

This season

Eleven storms have developed so far this Atlantic hurricane season, with six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

There are typically 12 storms each Atlantic hurricane season.

Although we're moving away from the peak of hurricane season -- which is early to mid-September -- the season officially ends on November 30.

