Isolated showers, 70's in Atlanta Wednesday

Expect another cooler than average day in Atlanta Wednesday with a few showers.

Will it rain?

Scattered showers possible.

What you need to know

Wednesday will be another cooler than average day, although warmer than Tuesday, which was 20 degrees below average! It'll be mostly dry in metro Atlanta, although a few showers are possible as what's left of Irma continues to move through the southeast U.S.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 68° Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Shower possible. 70° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Shower possible. 73° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Shower possible.. 75° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 74° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 68° Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Wednesday's Almanac

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 95° from 1991

Normal Low: 66°

Record Low: 50° from 1902

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Next chance of rain

Saturday

