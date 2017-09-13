Johns Creek girl vying to move on to finals of "America's Got Talent"

Voting is currently underway as contestants hope to advance to the finals of "America's Got Talent" and a local girl needs your vote to send her through.

Angelica Hale, 9, of Johns Creek, slayed the crowd in the semifinals Tuesday night and is looking for your vote to send her on to the finals of the competition.

Hale has already blown crowds away with renditions of Andra Day's "Rise Up" and the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire", after which she received the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Cast your vote for Angelica here

Watch her latest performance on America's Got Talent

