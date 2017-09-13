Possible flooding over I-75 could effect returning evacuees

The Florida Department of Transportation is closely monitoring water levels near a small bridge over I-75 that they say could flood and close the roadway.

The small bridge is located on the northern border of Alachua County and spans the Santa Fe River. The river has risen to 15 feet and officials are expecting is to rise even more, which would cause the roadway to flood over. That would force the closure of both the north and southbound lanes, hampering evacuees returning home who fled the area due to Hurricane Irma.

The flooding would also cause closures and extensive rerouting of traffic on U.S. 27, U.S. 41, S.R. 47 and possibly U.S. 121 as the routes would be considered impassable.

FDOT says it is "actively working with WAZE, Google Maps, the Georgia Department of Transportation and other transportation industry partners to communicate the potential reroutes to the public."

The department advises evacuees returning to the state to monitor the FDOT 511 page as the travel through the area.

