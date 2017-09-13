Inmate escapes after emergency procedure, still on the loose

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's office is searching for a man who escaped custody while undergoing an emergency medical procedure at Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville.

Steven Smith, 27, escaped from his room at the facility around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Smith, who is from the Cleveland, Ga. area.

He was being held on several felony firearms and drug counts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office at 706-864-0414.

