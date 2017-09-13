Inmate escapes after emergency procedure, still on the loose

Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
Employees at a local Walgreens are cleaning debris and broken glass after looters shattered the front door and stole several items.More >
Employees at a local Walgreens are cleaning debris and broken glass after looters shattered the front door and stole several items.More >
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures.More >
After trees toppled down and rain caused immense flooding due to the remnants of Irma, a number of roads are currently closed. Here is an updated list of closures.More >