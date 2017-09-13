Savannah police lieutenant rescues flag from Irma flooding

A Savannah-Chatham Police lieutenant was captured on video rescuing a flag from the flooding of Irma on Patriot Day.

Lieutenant Greg Ernst was surveying the area for damage on September 11 when he came across a flag attached to a piece of driftwood that had been at the location since the 1980's.

The flag pole had been blown down due to heavy winds.

The department posted a video on Facebook showing Lieutenant Ernst rescuing the flag and displaying it in the stiff breeze.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.