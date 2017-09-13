Crashes on I-20 leave traffic at standstill

Two separate crashes along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County stalled commuters Wednesday morning.

One crash happened near the intersection with I-285 and blocked three of four lanes. The roadway reopened around 8 a.m.

Another crash happened on eastbound I-20 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and shut down two of the four lanes. That crash was cleared around 7:45 a.m.

No word on if any injuries were sustained in either crash.

