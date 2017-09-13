Crashes on I-20 leave traffic at standstill

Two separate crashes along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County stalled commuters Wednesday morning.More >
Two separate crashes along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County stalled commuters Wednesday morning.More >
The aftermath of Irma has plenty of people in metro Atlanta trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.More >
The aftermath of Irma has plenty of people in metro Atlanta trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.More >
Tropical Storm Irma proved to be deadly in metro Atlanta, killing one man in Sandy Springs.More >
Tropical Storm Irma proved to be deadly in metro Atlanta, killing one man in Sandy Springs.More >
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal stands in his office with the heads of major state agencies by his side. He stresses this was a storm not commonly seen in the state.More >
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal stands in his office with the heads of major state agencies by his side. He stresses this was a storm not commonly seen in the state.More >
Colony Square has opened its atrium for people in need of power and internet access following damage to the area during Irma.More >
Colony Square has opened its atrium for people in need of power and internet access following damage to the area during Irma.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >