Power companies scramble to restore electricity for hundreds of thousands in Georgia

Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Due to severe weather forecast for Tuesday, September 12, Gwinnett County trials and hearings are cancelled. In general, other Gwinnett County Government offices, including the Tax Commissioner’s Office, will be open during normal business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm.More >
Due to severe weather forecast for Tuesday, September 12, Gwinnett County trials and hearings are cancelled. In general, other Gwinnett County Government offices, including the Tax Commissioner’s Office, will be open during normal business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm.More >
A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
Two officers were aboard a police helicopter that crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville on Friday.More >
Two officers were aboard a police helicopter that crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville on Friday.More >
The driver of a street sweeper is dead after being run over while attempting to fix the vehicle at a gas station in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
The driver of a street sweeper is dead after being run over while attempting to fix the vehicle at a gas station in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.More >
Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A number of roads are closed in DeKalb County after Hurricane Irma downed trees and powerlines in the county.More >
A number of roads are closed in DeKalb County after Hurricane Irma downed trees and powerlines in the county.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >