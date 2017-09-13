Power companies scramble to restore electricity for hundreds of thousands in Georgia

Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Georgia Power reported nearly 345,000 of its customers were still affected. Georgia EMCs reported 236,000 of their customers were without power. That's down from a combined 2 million outages at the height of the storm.

In a statement, a representative of Georgia Power wrote, "While the company is working around the clock, customers should plan ahead for the potential for extended outages, possibly days or weeks, due to the vast damage from the storm. Regional and statewide restoration estimates will be available as soon as assessment is completed."

A spokesman for Georgia EMCs released a similar statement. "Tropical Storm Irma brought six hours of 30 mph winds, with gusts of more than 60 mph, causing unprecedented damage and outages in every corner of the state," wrote a spokesperson. "As a result, restoration will span several more days despite the finest efforts of local crews and others from across the country."

Georgia Power officials also announced that they've completed a statewide damage assessment and say that 95 percent of customers with outages can expect to have their service restored by Sunday night.

