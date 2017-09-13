Man killed in DeKalb County house fire

A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Appomattox Drive near Flat Shoals Road in southeast Atlanta.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

It is unclear what started the fire but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Captain Eric Jackson says there was no power to the home when the fire started.

