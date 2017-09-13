How to report damage to your home to GEMA

Those who have sustained damage to their homes comes self report assessments to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency by filling out a form and submitting it online.

Anyone wishing to report damage to residential or commercial building or a public facility can do so by filling out the form.

Once the form is submitted, it will be verified by local, state and federal emergency officials.

Click here to access the form

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.