ESPN anchor unleashes Twitter tirade against President Trump

An anchor and reporter on ESPN network is under fire after calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, also claiming if he wasn't white, he wouldn't have been elected.

Jemele Hill, who anchors the popular sports wrap-up show "Sportscenter" tweeted the comments on September 11, or "Patriot Day".

In a series of tweets, Hill writes that Trump is a "white supremacist" and has "surrounded himself with other white supremacists."

She also calls him "the most ignorant, offensive president in my lifetime" and his "rise is a result of white supremacy."

Another tweet calls him "unqualified to be president" and if "he were not white, he wouldn't have been elected."

