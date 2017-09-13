Police searching for woman missing for over a week

Police in Douglas County are asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was reported missing over a week ago.

Danielle Barfield, 23, was last seen leaving a home on Anneewakee Road in Douglasville on September 3 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. She was with a man identified as 24 year-old Denescoe Rose.

She was traveling in a pewter-colored 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with the Georgia license tag of WQM 013.

Police say the couple have a history of domestic violence and has a bond restriction ordering him to stay away from Barfield.

If you have seen Barfield or Rose or have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (770) 949-5656.

