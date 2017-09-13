DeKalb County declares local state of emergency after Irma damage

Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
The CEO of DeKalb County has declared a local state of emergency after Tropical Storm Irma caused widespread damage in the county.More >
The CEO of DeKalb County has declared a local state of emergency after Tropical Storm Irma caused widespread damage in the county.More >
A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.More >
Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >