DeKalb County declares local state of emergency after Irma damage

The CEO of DeKalb County has declared a local state of emergency after Tropical Storm Irma caused widespread damage in the county.

Michael Thurmond’s declaration enables the county to be eligible to receive additional state and federal resources to aid in the response and recovery.

According to the county, approximately 54 percent (170,000) of the homes in DeKalb County lost power during the peak of the storm. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 62,000 customers were still without power, more than any other Metro Atlanta county.

The county is working with Georgia Power to restore service to homes as soon as possible. More than 100 trees remain down across roads and in rights of way.

Residents can report a downed tree in a road or county right-of-way by calling 404-294-2911. Power outages should be reported to Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

For up-to-date information about the Tropical Storm Irma recovery, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/Irma.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.