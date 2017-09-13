Atlanta Braves and Coca-Cola to host Baseball 101 for women

The Atlanta Braves will team up with Coca-Cola to present Baseball 101 clinic this Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

This interactive workshop, which will be held at SunTrust Park, will provide an opportunity for women who want to learn a little more about Braves baseball. They will get a behind-the-scenes look led by Braves players, Matt Wisler and Jace Peterson, as well as Braves alumni Marty Perez, Pete Smith, Marvin Freeman and Terry Harper. Braves players and alumni will engage and explore the game’s intricacies to women of all levels of interest.

“Almost 50 percent of Major League Baseball fans are women and we want to make sure we continue to grow that number,” said Ericka Newsome, Braves director of community affairs. “This clinic is a great way to learn the sport from those who play, or have played at its highest level."

Through this free event, participants will get to enjoy an exclusive experience throughout SunTrust Park by taking part in hands-on hitting and throwing demonstrations, learn and explore the history of the Atlanta Braves, and enjoy an exclusive Q&A segment with Braves players and alumni.

All participants will receive complimentary lunch and two free tickets to the Braves vs. Mets game that evening at SunTrust Park.

For additional information, contact Samantha Timmons 404-614-1518.

