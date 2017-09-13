Two in custody after fleeing police following crash that killed toddler

Two men are in custody after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash along I-75 in Henry County on Tuesday.

Michael Sexton, 26 and William Helm, 17, both from Indiana were arrested after they took off running following the crash. According to the Henry County Police Department, Sexton was driving a Dodge Ram when he crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle then struck a Toyota Tacoma that, in turn, struck a Kia Sedona.

A 2-year-old toddler from Michigan, who was riding in the Hyundai, was killed in the crash. No other serious injuries were sustained.

Sexton was later arrested in an area near SR 81 while Helm was taken into custody at an area Sam's Club location.

Sexton has been charged with theft by receiving property stolen in another state, affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity, driving while suspended or revoked, homicide by vehicle in the 1st Degree, homicide by interference with official traffic control, failure to report accident, following too close, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving too fast for conditions.

Helms has been charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The identity of the toddler has not been released.

