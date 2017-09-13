Police search for bank robbery suspect

Atlanta Police need help from the public finding the man they say robbed a SunTrust Bank, September 8, 2017.

The robbery took place at the location in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road.

Police said the man stated something similar to "Give me the money" to the bank teller before presenting a demand note written on a white piece of paper. During the robbery, the man also lifted his shirt exposing a black colored pistol tucked in his waistband.

The man left with an undetermined amount of cash and was last seen walking west on Pharr Road.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or at www.facebook.com/CrimeStoppersAtlanta.

