Fulton County declares local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Irma damage

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday to declare a local state of emergency to help deal with the dangerous conditions left behind because of Tropical Storm Irma.

The unanimous vote directs the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency to activate the Emergency Operations Plan, allowing the county to coordinate the response to the storm with authorities on the federal, state and local levels.

The resolution seeks Fulton County’s assistance in efforts to protect public health, preserve public safety, minimize property damage and ensure the economic benefit of the impacted areas in the county.

Residents can report downed trees and road blockages to Fulton County’s Public Works Dept. at 404-613-3108.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.