Woman wanted for murder arrested by FBI

A woman wanted for murder was arrested by FBI agents September 12, 2017.

Michelle Hightower, 50, was wanted in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Michael Magee which occurred August 6, 2017. Magee sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The case is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.