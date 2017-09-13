City of Fayetteville Police offer free meals to residents without power

One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >
A Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as "politically incorrect" for its unabashed support for "God and country."More >