City of Fayetteville Police offer free meals to residents without power

The aftermath of Irma is still in full effect for parts of metro Atlanta.

Georgia Power has restored more than 300,000 metro Atlanta customers following the storm; however, close to 150,000 customers still remain without power.

The City of Fayetteville Police Department wants to help those without power with a warm meal.

The department asks that you send them a message on Facebook with an address, contact number, and how many people are in the household.

Police say those in need of a meal outside of Fayetteville can send there information as well.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.