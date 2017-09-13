Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry sustains strained right tricep - CBS46 News

Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry sustains strained right tricep

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: DeAndre’ Bembry via Facebook Source: DeAndre’ Bembry via Facebook
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry has sustained a strained right tricep. 

An MRI performed at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center Friday, September 8 confirmed the injury.

He is expected to be out of basketball activity for four-to-six weeks.

Bembry was drafted 21st overall in the 2016 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46