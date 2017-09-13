Cirque Du Solei show to start September 15 in Atlantic Station

Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its touring show, LUZIA, to Atlantic Station starting September 15.

The show "brings the places, faces and sounds of Mexico to life with rich, awe-inspiring moments," according to a news release from Atlantic Station.

Officials say some scenes will also include rain, which is a first for a touring Cirque du Soleil show.

The show's grand opening will be held in Central Park in Atlantic Station on Friday from 7-9 p.m. The grand opening will include performers in costume in the park, deals from restaurants and music.

Click here for more information on tickets to the new show, which officials say start at $35.

LUZIA will run in Atlantic Station through November 19.

