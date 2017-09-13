Georgia Power says most power expected to return Sunday - CBS46 News

Georgia Power says most power expected to return Sunday

Georgia Power tells CBS46 they hope to have 95 percent of power restored by Sunday.

People in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood thought they would have to wait until the weekend to get their power back, but they soon saw a power crew pull up.

A falling 100 ft. sweetgum tree cost five families their phone and power service, blocking Glenview Drive in Ben Hill. 

It was hard for Darryl Dorsey to see, especially while he watched other neighbors get power restored.

"The neighborhood is lit up like a Christmas Tree, and we are still sitting here in the dark," says Dorsey.

Dorsey finally called Georgia Power Wednesday morning. He says the customer service representative told him it might be next Wednesday before power was restored.

And worse.

"She was giggly," says Dorsey. "Too happy for the situation. It made me mad."

