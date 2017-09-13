Couple survives Hurricane Irma in St. Martin, evacuates to Atlan - CBS46 News

Couple survives Hurricane Irma in St. Martin, evacuates to Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

What was supposed to be a month in paradise turned into a fight for survival.

"The first three days were lovely," Cathy Davison said.

She and her husband, Ron, arrived in St. Martin Monday to spend a month at their time share.

Then Hurricane Irma ripped through.

"Like a bomb hit right in the middle of the living room. Everything just exploded. You can hear roofs being torn off of buildings, you can hear glass exploding, cars were being flipped around in the parking lot. The water was tumbling in through the windows," Cathy said.

The couple took shelter in the resort's stairwell as the storm's winds pummeled the island. After Irma moved through, the Davisons found themselves stranded and the island destroyed.

"All you could get through there was a golf cart, so rescues, nothing was coming in."

After two days in the rubble with limited food and water, they made it to the airport on rain-soaked roads. They were there for a day before a military plane flew in and took them to Puerto Rico.

"The American flag was hanging up in front of us, and the POW flag was out to the side of us, and I've never seen anything so beautiful in my life. You knew, you just knew you were going to be OK," Cathy said.

The Davisons live in South Florida, another area devastated by Irma. They'll stay with their daughter and son-in-law in Atlanta until it's safe enough to go back.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

