Police: 2 teens hit by stolen vehicle in Atlanta

Police say two teens were hit by a stolen vehicle in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Collier Ridge, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says after the teens were hit, the driver of the stolen vehicle left the scene. However, two of the four suspects are now in custody, according to authorities.

Police say the unidentified victims were alert and breathing after the incident.

