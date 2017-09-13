Police: 2 teens hit by stolen vehicle in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Police: 2 teens hit by stolen vehicle in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say two teens were hit by a stolen vehicle in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Collier Ridge, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says after the teens were hit, the driver of the stolen vehicle left the scene. However, two of the four suspects are now in custody, according to authorities.

Police say the unidentified victims were alert and breathing after the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • DeKalb County schools hit hard by Irma

    DeKalb County schools hit hard by Irma

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:45:49 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.

    More >

    One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.

    More >

  • Woman, toddler killed in Cobb County crash

    Woman, toddler killed in Cobb County crash

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:00:36 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

    More >

    A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

    More >

  • 'Hello, world:' Meet Serena Williams' baby girl

    'Hello, world:' Meet Serena Williams' baby girl

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-09-13 17:32:50 GMT
    (Instagram/serenawilliams)(Instagram/serenawilliams)

    "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.

    More >

    "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.

    More >
    •   