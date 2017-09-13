Some Florida evacuees taking their time leaving Atlanta

CBS46 found a family of four in downtown Atlanta who evacuated from Miami, Florida more than a week ago.More >
CBS46 found a family of four in downtown Atlanta who evacuated from Miami, Florida more than a week ago.More >
What was supposed to be a month in paradise turned into a fight for survival due to Hurricane Irma.More >
What was supposed to be a month in paradise turned into a fight for survival due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Police say two teens were hit by a stolen vehicle in Atlanta on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Collier Ridge.More >
Police say two teens were hit by a stolen vehicle in Atlanta on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Collier Ridge.More >
Georgia Power tells CBS46 they hope to have 95 percent of power restored by Sunday.More >
Georgia Power tells CBS46 they hope to have 95 percent of power restored by Sunday.More >
Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its touring show, LUZIA, to Atlantic Station starting September 15.More >
Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its touring show, LUZIA, to Atlantic Station starting September 15.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >