Some Florida evacuees taking their time leaving Atlanta

CBS46 found a family of four in downtown Atlanta who evacuated from Miami, Florida more than a week ago.

"The people here are very friendly," Jose Norena said.

They've enjoyed their time here for the most part.

"I'm kind of bored here," his 10-year-old son, Diego Norena, said. "I don't have...the Xbox and everything."

Since it is going well , hey are going to take one more day before hitting the road.

"Tomorrow afternoon we expect the roads are not so crowded," Norena said.

