Comcast employee caught on cam fighting with owners of gas station

Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.

"He knocked me down on the ground and he punched me, my left eye," she said.

Yi said her retina was detached after Robert McKelvey, in full Comcast uniform, charged her and her husband outside of their Duluth gas station. But CBS46 has learned that it all started inside.

According to the police report, a witness heard McKelvey asking to use the private restroom.

"My husband said, 'We have no bathroom,' and it starts like that," Yi said.

There was some back and forth between Yi's husband, who was behind the counter, and McKelvey.

McKelvey left the gas station, but not before video shows him knocking over a food stand. Yi followed him, demanding he clean up the mess he made, and according to the police report, she threw onions at his Xfinity van.

"I said, 'You knocked down my stuff, clean up,'" Yi said.

Yi's husband, seen right behind her, gets his cell phone out to take a picture of the van's license plate. That's when McKelvey appears to come charging. The Yi's attorney, Joseph Zdrilich, said they are now looking at taking legal action.

"They'd like to start with an apology from Comcast on behalf of the company," he said.

No apology from Comcast just yet, but a spokesperson did send CBS46 the below statement.

"After we learned about this disturbing incident, we took immediate action and cooperated fully with law enforcement as they investigated. This individual is no longer employed by Comcast."

CBS46 tracked down McKelvey at his Gwinnett County address to ask if he wanted to tell his side of the story, but he said he had no comment.

Duluth police made no arrests. The police report states the fight was apparently mutual. In the video, the Yi's can be seen fighting back after first being tackled. They said they are taking the issue to the district attorney's office.

