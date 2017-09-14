Family makes it out on time as fire rips through Hall County home

A family of five is thankful after escaping a fire that destroyed their Hall County home on Wednesday.

The fire started in the basement of the home at a home on the 3800 block of Clubhouse Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

Two adults and three teenage children were able to escape the flames unharmed but the home is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

